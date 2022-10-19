SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Wednesday’s Powerball winnings jump over $500 million

FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.
FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wednesday night’s Powerball has crossed the half-billion-dollar mark.

The winnings are estimated at $508 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing.

The cash value of Wednesday’s jackpot is about $256 million.

The Powerball jackpot hasn’t crossed the half-billion mark since Jan. 5 when tickets in Wisconsin and California split the $632.6 million jackpot.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department Underwater Response Team began a search in a pond near...
Coroner confirms body found was missing James Island man
Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville restaurant Tuesday morning.
Crews respond to fire at Summerville business
Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man...
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley stands before a poster of 20-month-old Quinton Simon,...
Authorities searching landfill for Georgia toddler feared dead
19-year-old J’Von Sh’Mar Rhodes was arrested in connection to a fatal North Charleston shooting.
2nd person arrested in deadly North Charleston shooting

Latest News

Dorchester School District 2 board
Dorchester Dist. 2 candidates rack up endorsements ahead of election
MUSC needs radiology professionals to work in breast imaging, bone density, computed...
Working Wednesdays: MUSC hiring for careers in radiology
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022. One slammed...
Putin escalates war with martial law as he faces threats
Aaron K. Winn, 38, was arrested and charged after police say he stabbed and killed his brother...
Man stabbed, killed brother with sword over argument about oven, police say
Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country, is bringing back its Tunnel...
Tunnel of Terror: Haunted car wash coming to various cities just in time for Halloween