Working Wednesdays: MUSC hiring for careers in radiology

MUSC needs radiology professionals to work in breast imaging, bone density, computed...
MUSC needs radiology professionals to work in breast imaging, bone density, computed tomography, interventional radiology and many others.(Live 5)
By Ann McGill
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5′s Working Wednesdays is giving you a chance to apply for jobs in health care.

The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is actively looking to fill positions in its radiology department. MUSC needs radiology professionals to work in breast imaging, bone density, computed tomography, interventional radiology and many others. To apply, click here.

Officials with the MUSC radiology department will appear on Working Wednesdays. Working Wednesdays is a weekly segment that focuses on employment opportunities. You will learn about companies around the Lowcountry, and the current and future positions they have available.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if you’d like to work with the company.

