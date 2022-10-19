SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

World’s heaviest bony fish discovered, weighs 3 tons

Measuring 3.25 meters long and 3.59 meters tall, it had to be weighed with a crane scale...
Measuring 3.25 meters long and 3.59 meters tall, it had to be weighed with a crane scale dynamometer, given its hefty size.(AtlanticNaturlalist.org via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The heaviest bony fish was discovered in the Azores Archipelago, in Portugal.

The giant, 3-ton sunfish was found dead, floating near Faial Island in December, but the details of the discovery were just published by the Journal of Fish Biology.

Measuring 3.25 meters long and 3.59 meters tall, it had to be weighed with a crane scale dynamometer, given its hefty size.

The bony fish has been buried in the natural park of Faial Island.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department Underwater Response Team began a search in a pond near...
Coroner confirms body found was missing James Island man
Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville restaurant Tuesday morning.
Crews respond to fire at Summerville business
Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man...
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley stands before a poster of 20-month-old Quinton Simon,...
Authorities searching landfill for Georgia toddler feared dead
19-year-old J’Von Sh’Mar Rhodes was arrested in connection to a fatal North Charleston shooting.
2nd person arrested in deadly North Charleston shooting

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Brittney Griner spends 32nd birthday in Russian prison
MUSC needs radiology professionals to work in breast imaging, bone density, computed...
Working Wednesdays: MUSC hiring for careers in radiology
This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication.
FDA panel backs removal of unproven pregnancy drug
Witnesses say that at least the vehicles caught on fire, but the fire seems to be put out.
FIRST ALERT: Crash redirecting traffic on Savannah Hwy.
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk