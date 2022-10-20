SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

65 vehicles involved in deadly pileup on Oregon highway

Preliminary investigation estimates about 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were...
Preliminary investigation estimates about 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were involved in the pileup. At least one person has died.(Oregon State Police)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – At least one person is dead following a massive pileup of at least 65 vehicles on a highway in Oregon.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Linn County were closed for several hours Wednesday due to multiple crashes.

According to Oregon State Police, the preliminary cause of the crashes was heavy fog in the area.
According to Oregon State Police, the preliminary cause of the crashes was heavy fog in the area.(Oregon State Police)

According to Oregon State Police, the preliminary cause of the crashes is heavy fog in the area.

Preliminary investigation estimates about 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were involved in the pileup.

School buses arrived at the scene to help relocate dozens of stranded motorists.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-A Announces New Summerville Restaurant
New Chick-Fil-A to open in Summerville
Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man...
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday one new direct flight and three new BreezeThru...
Breeze Airways adds 4 destinations from Charleston International
Raymond Moody is read his sentence after pleading guilty to the 2009 murder, kidnapping and...
Man pleads guilty to 2009 murder, kidnapping and rape of Brittanee Drexel
Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville restaurant Tuesday morning.
Crews respond to fire at Summerville business

Latest News

LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on rebuilding nation’s infrastructure
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
Biden seeks symbol of rebuilding at Pittsburgh bridge
Gov. Henry McMaster and Michael Bennett look at proposed plans for Patriots Annex at its...
Real estate developer breaks ground on $300 million Patriots Point project
Alex Murdaugh appeared Thursday morning in a Florence County courtroom as a judge weighed three...
Judge hears 3 defense motions in Murdaugh murder case