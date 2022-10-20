SC Lottery
Beaufort Co. School District employee arrested in undercover operation

(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)(WDBJ)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department has made another arrest with operation “Rock the Boat.”

According to police, in continuation of the March undercover operation, the Beaufort Police Department arrested 41-year-old Daniel Fallon, of Beaufort. According to the Beaufort County School District, Fallon is an employee at the district. He is currently on administrative leave.

Fallon has worked for the school district for 19 years and is currently the director of accountability/data services. The school district said Fallon worked at the county offices and did not work at a school building and his role did not require him to interact with students.

Police identified Fallon as one of the subjects communicating with undercover officers during the operation. They say Fallon allegedly sent sexually explicit messages on a social media platform to whom he believed were minors.

As the investigation continued, investigators obtained search warrants on Fallon’s social media accounts.

On Oct. 18, Beaufort Police Investigators obtained three arrest warrants on Fallon for Criminal Solicitation of a Minor. On Oct. 19, Beaufort Police Investigators arrested Fallon.

Investigators also served search warrants on Fallon’s vehicle and his home. Fallon was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center where he is waiting for a bond hearing.

The charge of Criminal Solicitation of a Minor is a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison for each count. This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Below is the full statement provided by the Beaufort County School District:

“Mr. Fallon is currently on administrative leave. He has worked for the district for 19 years. As the Director of Accountability/Data Services, his office is at the district headquarters, not at a school building. His role does not require him to interact with children. We continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners and trust the process of the judicial system in handling this matter.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

