Community remembers West Ashley High athletic director

West Ashley High School Athletics Director Jeff Fipps died after a battle with cancer, the...
West Ashley High School Athletics Director Jeff Fipps died after a battle with cancer, the school confirmed Monday.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The West Ashley Wildcat community came together Wednesday to honor the life of their athletic director Jeff Fipps.

Last week, the school announced that a special member of its West Ashley High School family died after a courageous battle with cancer.

Community members filed into the Wildcat football stadium for a memorial service consisting of video tributes, several student and staff speakers and a few student groups to honor his life.

“Coach Fipps genuinely cared about you, he always had your back. I’m not saying you’ve been wrong but if ever you were wrong, he still had your back. That’s the kind of person that he was,” Charleston County School District Athletic Director Trevor Strawderman said.

School officials say Fipps served as the school’s athletic director since August 2019.

