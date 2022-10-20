SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies arrest 2 and seize drugs, 5 guns in joint investigation with state police

Deputies say that Justin Rogers, 33, (left) was charged with possession with intent to...
Deputies say that Justin Rogers, 33, (left) was charged with possession with intent to distribute scheduled one-three drugs along with other additional drug charges, and Kareem Risher, 25, (right) was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Both men are facing firearm charges due to being prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition, according to the sheriff’s office.(Colleton County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says a two-month investigation led to the arrest of two men and the recovery of drugs and guns.

Deputies say that Justin Rogers, 33, was charged with possession with intent to distribute scheduled I-III drugs along with other additional drug charges, and Kareem Risher, 25, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Both men are facing firearm charges due to being prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation began when deputies received a tip about illegal drug sales and large amounts of traffic and gatherings at odd hours.

Two months later, on Oct. 13, law enforcement officials seized two pounds of marijuana and crack cocaine, five grams of mushrooms and five guns from Rogers’ and Risher’s home in Walterboro, the sheriff’s office stated in a tweet.

The investigation began when deputies received a tip about illegal drug sales and large amounts...
The investigation began when deputies received a tip about illegal drug sales and large amounts of traffic and gatherings at odd hours. (Colleton County Sheriff's Office)

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted in the arrests and investigation.

If you have any information on possible illegal activity in your area, you are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 843-549-2211.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-A Announces New Summerville Restaurant
New Chick-Fil-A to open in Summerville
Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man...
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday one new direct flight and three new BreezeThru...
Breeze Airways adds 4 destinations from Charleston International
Raymond Moody is read his sentence after pleading guilty to the 2009 murder, kidnapping and...
Man pleads guilty to 2009 murder, kidnapping and rape of Brittanee Drexel
Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville restaurant Tuesday morning.
Crews respond to fire at Summerville business

Latest News

The crash was reported at exit 215 near Dorchester Road around 2:10 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 left lanes on I-26EB
A cold storage solutions company plans to invest more than $70 million to establish operations...
Cold storage company announces investment, new jobs for Dorchester County
Gov. Henry McMaster and Michael Bennett look at proposed plans for Patriots Annex at its...
Real estate developer breaks ground on $300 million Patriots Point project
Alex Murdaugh appeared Thursday morning in a Florence County courtroom as a judge weighed three...
Judge hears 3 defense motions in Murdaugh murder case