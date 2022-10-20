Deputies arrest 2 and seize drugs, 5 guns in joint investigation with state police

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says a two-month investigation led to the arrest of two men and the recovery of drugs and guns.

Deputies say that Justin Rogers, 33, was charged with possession with intent to distribute scheduled I-III drugs along with other additional drug charges, and Kareem Risher, 25, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Both men are facing firearm charges due to being prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation began when deputies received a tip about illegal drug sales and large amounts of traffic and gatherings at odd hours.

Two months later, on Oct. 13, law enforcement officials seized two pounds of marijuana and crack cocaine, five grams of mushrooms and five guns from Rogers’ and Risher’s home in Walterboro, the sheriff’s office stated in a tweet.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted in the arrests and investigation.

If you have any information on possible illegal activity in your area, you are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 843-549-2211.

