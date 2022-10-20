Families relieved over possible Carolina Park Elementary expansion in lieu of rezoning

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Families that have students enrolled at Carolina Park Elementary might not have to worry about getting rezoned any longer. Charleston County Schools’ District Two Board of Constituents says they support an expansion of the school to include more classrooms to prevent the rezoning from happening.

The Charleston County School District planning team says Carolina Park Elementary is expected to be overcapacity by 2025. The original plan was to have students redistricted to neighboring schools like Laurel Hill and Charles Pinckney to prevent this from happening in the 2023 school year. But, because of a lot of backlash from families not approving of the idea, Charleston County Schools’ District Two staff is proposing an expansion plan.

“And we know a lot of people moved to that area because of that school,” Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said. “And community and sense of proximity are very important, and we want to keep that. We don’t want our students in Mount Pleasant to be rezoned out of their school. That’s not good for the community. It’s not good for the students or their families.”

This partial expansion would include adding six permanent classrooms with a building capacity of 132 students for grades K-5. Laurel Hill Primary will continue to serve the Carolina Park Pre-K students.

It was approved by the Audit and Finance Committee on Oct. 4 for it to cost the district $6.9 million.

Jonathan Mars, a parent of two Carolina Park Elementary students, has been fighting this rezoning since around April.

“I think it’s a win for North Mount Pleasant not just Carolina Park,” Mars said. “Everyone gets to keep the kids that currently go to the school in the school and so, it’s not just a win for Carolina Park but all the other neighborhoods that were being considered.”

Parents say they are happy that their kids could continue to walk and bike to school.

Jonathan’s daughter, Autumn, agrees.

“I feel happy,” Autumn said. “And I’m happy because I get to stay with all my friends.”

The Charleston County School Board of Trustees will be making the decision on whether to approve the expansion during the Oct. 24 board meeting. If it is approved, the expansion is planned to take effect in the fall of 2024.

