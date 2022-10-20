Former Lowcountry sheriff cited for DUI arrest

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A former sheriff of Berkeley County was arrested Tuesday afternoon on DUI charges for a second time.

Wayne Dewitt, 71, was cited for driving under the influence second offense and refusing to take a field sobriety test.

Goose Creek Police responded to US 176 and Callen Boulevard in reference to a possible drunk driver.

They found a vehicle on the side of the road with a tire missing and a driver that smelled of alcohol, an incident report stated.

Police say the driver, Dewitt, had glossy eyes and slurred speech. Dewitt told one of the officers on the scene he had been drinking but told another he had not, the incident report stated.

While searching Dewitt’s vehicle, police say they found a Food Lion’s Water tonic inside a blue cooler and an open bottle of Bourbon. Investigators also recovered Dewitt’s retired Berkeley County Sheriff’s badge and ID from the vehicle.

Dewitt, who officers say refused to take a field sobriety test, was arrested and later booked in the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Dewitt was the Berkeley County Sheriff from 1995 to 2015.

He resigned in 2015 after a DUI arrest that was connected to a hit-in-run in Berkeley County.

He later pleaded guilty to DUI and failure to comply with law enforcement; and was sentenced to three years probation, 60 hours of community service and two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.