SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Former Lowcountry sheriff cited for DUI arrest

He resigned as the Berkeley County Sheriff in 2015 after a separate DUI arrest
The former sheriff of Berkeley County was arrested Tuesday afternoon on DUI charges for a second time.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A former sheriff of Berkeley County was arrested Tuesday afternoon on DUI charges for a second time.

Wayne Dewitt, 71, was cited for driving under the influence second offense and refusing to take a field sobriety test.

Goose Creek Police responded to US 176 and Callen Boulevard in reference to a possible drunk driver.

They found a vehicle on the side of the road with a tire missing and a driver that smelled of alcohol, an incident report stated.

Police say the driver, Dewitt, had glossy eyes and slurred speech. Dewitt told one of the officers on the scene he had been drinking but told another he had not, the incident report stated.

While searching Dewitt’s vehicle, police say they found a Food Lion’s Water tonic inside a blue cooler and an open bottle of Bourbon. Investigators also recovered Dewitt’s retired Berkeley County Sheriff’s badge and ID from the vehicle.

Dewitt, who officers say refused to take a field sobriety test, was arrested and later booked in the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Dewitt was the Berkeley County Sheriff from 1995 to 2015.

He resigned in 2015 after a DUI arrest that was connected to a hit-in-run in Berkeley County.

He later pleaded guilty to DUI and failure to comply with law enforcement; and was sentenced to three years probation, 60 hours of community service and two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-A Announces New Summerville Restaurant
New Chick-Fil-A to open in Summerville
Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man...
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday one new direct flight and three new BreezeThru...
Breeze Airways adds 4 destinations from Charleston International
Raymond Moody is read his sentence after pleading guilty to the 2009 murder, kidnapping and...
Man pleads guilty to 2009 murder, kidnapping and rape of Brittanee Drexel
Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville restaurant Tuesday morning.
Crews respond to fire at Summerville business

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Former Lowcountry sheriff cited for DUI arrest
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Goose Creek encouraging artists to submit artwork for district banner contest
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New men’s health center opens in Mount Pleasant
In addition to treating everyday male health issues, prostate cancer coaching is near and dear...
New men’s health center opens in Mount Pleasant