Goose Creek encouraging artists to submit artwork for district banner contest

The city of Goose Creek is looking for artists across the Lowcountry to design themed banners...
The city of Goose Creek is looking for artists across the Lowcountry to design themed banners as a part of a new initiative.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Goose Creek is looking for artists across the Lowcountry to design themed banners as a part of a new initiative.

This initiative aims to create a pro-art, mixed-use space designed to be pedestrian-friendly on Red Bank Road. City leaders decided on this while conducting a study of the area and said they want to bring local art to the community.

To kick off this initiative, the city is inviting artists from all around the Lowcountry to submit a creative design for decorative banners down Red Bank Road.

The city said there are no design restrictions, except for the use of the color red, and the design should be visible from a distance.

One of the people involved in planning the project said he thinks it’s important for the city to support local artists in the community.

“I think when we bring more of that, it brings more people to come and take pictures with it and spread the word. So, it’s a great engagement and people love seeing art pop up,” Adam Kelly, the city’s Marketing, Branding and Designing Assistant, said.

This isn’t the first time the city of Goose Creek has done something like this. Back in 2019, the city had artists help transform some of the traffic signal cabinets. Those are the metal boxes that hold an intersection’s electrical wires and equipment.

For the Red Bank Road Arts initiative, a select number of designs will be chosen by the Cultural Arts Commission and displayed. Chosen artists will receive a $ 150 cash prize.

The contest ends Nov. 9. It is open to city residents and non-city residents, and all ages are welcome to submit designs.

To submit a design, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

