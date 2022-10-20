Long-term expansion plan revealed for Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Aviation Authority has revealed long-term plans that will significantly change how the airport will look and operate in the next 20 years.

A parking lot next to Charleston International Airport’s terminal will soon be the home of a new concourse officials hope to complete in the next five years.

The Charleston County Aviation Authority unveiled an updated master plan of the long-term expansion to the airport on Thursday. The expansion will be done in two phases and will add 11 more gates to the facility.

Phase one will consist of a new east concourse with five additional gates, a new 7,000 car parking garage and a new economy surface lot. It also includes an extension of the terminal loop.

Phase two will see another new concourse, called concourse C, built on the west side, an extension of the food hall, more parking spaces for planes and redoing the roads leading in and out of the airport.

Officials said they need to add at least nine more gates and over 6,000 parking spaces to handle an anticipated 6 million passengers per year in the future.

“Our airport is significantly growing over the next 20 years, and we have to plan now to make sure that we can meet that demand, and that we can continue to provide a high-quality service,” COO Hernan Peña said.

Officials said they are working on designing the new airport features and do not have the costs worked out yet.

