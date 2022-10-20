New men’s health center opens in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A new health center specifically for men opened this week in Mount Pleasant.

The Men’s Center has an all-male clinical staff and is run by a board-certified urologist.

Dr. Dennis Kubinski says he wants to get back to building trust with his patients. To do this he sees six patients daily for an hour each. Kubinski says this allows him to go in-depth with his patients and thoroughly explain what’s going on.

Lining the walls of The Men’s Center are pictures of Kubinski’s heroes, from Michal Jordan to his own brother who played Major League Baseball. He says this is his way of creating a well-equipped medical office without it feeling intimidating.

After 17 years of experience treating men’s health issues, Kubinski says there wasn’t a place that focused on the three pillars of men’s health: prostate, sexual and hormonal health. Kubinski says one of these cannot be treated without thinking about the implications of the other.

In addition to treating everyday male health issues, prostate cancer coaching is near and dear to Kubinski’s heart.

“One in seven men get it and when men get it, it’s a devastating diagnosis. Even the layperson understands the implications of having prostate cancer and getting treatment,” Kubinski says.

The Men’s Center doesn’t take insurance, but Kubinski says they are transparent with prices, and they are listed on the website.

The Men’s Center is located at 1100 Queensborough Boulevard Unit 102 in Mount Pleasant.

The Men's Center offers prostate cancer coaching and more.

