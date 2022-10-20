New men’s health center opens in Mount Pleasant

In addition to treating everyday male health issues, prostate cancer coaching is near and dear...
In addition to treating everyday male health issues, prostate cancer coaching is near and dear to Kubinski’s heart.(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A new health center specifically for men opened this week in Mount Pleasant.

The Men’s Center has an all-male clinical staff and is run by a board-certified urologist.

Dr. Dennis Kubinski says he wants to get back to building trust with his patients. To do this he sees six patients daily for an hour each. Kubinski says this allows him to go in-depth with his patients and thoroughly explain what’s going on.

Lining the walls of The Men’s Center are pictures of Kubinski’s heroes, from Michal Jordan to his own brother who played Major League Baseball. He says this is his way of creating a well-equipped medical office without it feeling intimidating.

After 17 years of experience treating men’s health issues, Kubinski says there wasn’t a place that focused on the three pillars of men’s health: prostate, sexual and hormonal health. Kubinski says one of these cannot be treated without thinking about the implications of the other.

In addition to treating everyday male health issues, prostate cancer coaching is near and dear to Kubinski’s heart.

“One in seven men get it and when men get it, it’s a devastating diagnosis. Even the layperson understands the implications of having prostate cancer and getting treatment,” Kubinski says.

The Men’s Center doesn’t take insurance, but Kubinski says they are transparent with prices, and they are listed on the website.

The Men’s Center is located at 1100 Queensborough Boulevard Unit 102 in Mount Pleasant.

Click here to learn more about Dr. Kubinski’s prostate cancer coaching and more.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-A Announces New Summerville Restaurant
New Chick-Fil-A to open in Summerville
Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man...
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
Raymond Moody is read his sentence after pleading guilty to the 2009 murder, kidnapping and...
Man pleads guilty to 2009 murder, kidnapping and rape of Brittanee Drexel
Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday one new direct flight and three new BreezeThru...
Breeze Airways adds 4 destinations from Charleston International
Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville restaurant Tuesday morning.
Crews respond to fire at Summerville business

Latest News

Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday one new direct flight and three new BreezeThru...
Breeze Airways adds 4 destinations from Charleston International
Geoff Nuttall, 56, died, according to festival spokesperson Jenny Ouellette. He was undergoing...
Spoleto Festival music director dies at 56
Susan Batts lost her daughter Kaiea last summer when the car she was traveling in hit a tree on...
Johns Island residents want solutions for deadly crashes
The West Ashley Wildcat community came together Wednesday to honor the life of their athletic...
Community remembers West Ashley High athletic director