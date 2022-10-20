SC Lottery
North Charleston Police investigating fatal shooting

By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night.

Authorities say officers were called to Bailey Drive for a report of a possible shooting just after 11:15 p.m. Once on scene, officers found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. EMS attempted life-saving efforts but later pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say officers detained a 37-year-old woman whose name they have not release. Police say no charges have been filed in the shooting.

North Charleston detectives and the Charleston County Coroner are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

