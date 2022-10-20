SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police warn of laced marijuana after drug overdoses

The marijuana recovered by police tested positive for amphetamines and fentanyl.
The marijuana recovered by police tested positive for amphetamines and fentanyl.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police are asking the community to be careful after finding laced marijuana in two drug overdose investigations.

The marijuana recovered by police tested positive for amphetamines and fentanyl.

Officers say the laced marijuana could have played a factor in the two drug overdoses they investigated.

“We are asking the community to stay safe and to be careful,” the department stated in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-A Announces New Summerville Restaurant
New Chick-Fil-A to open in Summerville
Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday one new direct flight and three new BreezeThru...
Breeze Airways adds 4 destinations from Charleston International
Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man...
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
Raymond Moody is read his sentence after pleading guilty to the 2009 murder, kidnapping and...
Man pleads guilty to 2009 murder, kidnapping and rape of Brittanee Drexel
Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville restaurant Tuesday morning.
Crews respond to fire at Summerville business

Latest News

Charleston County Aviation Authority officials have revealed an updated 20-year master plan for...
Long-term expansion plan revealed for Charleston International Airport
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Long-term expansion plan revealed for Charleston International Airport
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened...
North Charleston Police investigating fatal shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: North Charleston Police investigating fatal shooting