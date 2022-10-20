Police warn of laced marijuana after drug overdoses

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police are asking the community to be careful after finding laced marijuana in two drug overdose investigations.

The marijuana recovered by police tested positive for amphetamines and fentanyl.

Officers say the laced marijuana could have played a factor in the two drug overdoses they investigated.

“We are asking the community to stay safe and to be careful,” the department stated in a Facebook post.

