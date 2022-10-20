SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

US citizen pleads guilty in death of British motorcyclist

An unknown person holds a photo of 19-year-old Harry Dunn. The wife of a U.S. diplomat has...
An unknown person holds a photo of 19-year-old Harry Dunn. The wife of a U.S. diplomat has pleaded guilty in the British motorcyclist's death.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s been some tension between the U.S. and the U.K. over the death of a 19-year-old British motorcyclist who was hit by an American woman, the wife of a U.S. diplomat.

Anne Sacoolas pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in the crash that resulted in the death of Harry Dunn.

Sacoolas admitted she was driving on the wrong side of the road at the time of the deadly accident.

It happened three years ago near a U.S. military base where her husband worked.

Just weeks after the accident, Sacoolas was able to leave the U.K. because of diplomatic immunity, and when British authorities tried to have her brought back to face charges, U.S. authorities declined.

Sacoolas made a virtual appearance at a British court on Thursday.

The judge will drop the more serious charge because of the plea.

Sacoolas potentially faces five years in jail, but she could be sentenced to just community service.

She will be sentenced next month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-A Announces New Summerville Restaurant
New Chick-Fil-A to open in Summerville
Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man...
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday one new direct flight and three new BreezeThru...
Breeze Airways adds 4 destinations from Charleston International
Raymond Moody is read his sentence after pleading guilty to the 2009 murder, kidnapping and...
Man pleads guilty to 2009 murder, kidnapping and rape of Brittanee Drexel
Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville restaurant Tuesday morning.
Crews respond to fire at Summerville business

Latest News

LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on rebuilding nation’s infrastructure
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
Biden seeks symbol of rebuilding at Pittsburgh bridge
Gov. Henry McMaster and Michael Bennett look at proposed plans for Patriots Annex at its...
Real estate developer breaks ground on $300 million Patriots Point project
Alex Murdaugh appeared Thursday morning in a Florence County courtroom as a judge weighed three...
Judge hears 3 defense motions in Murdaugh murder case
Preliminary investigation estimates about 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were...
65 vehicles involved in deadly pileup on Oregon highway