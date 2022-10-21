3rd person arrested in deadly North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A third person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Oct. 5 in North Charleston.

Anthony J. Williams-Dupree, 20, was arrested in Mexico and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service before being extradited from Texas to North Charleston. Williams-Dupree was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to police.

Police responded to the 3600 block of Peppertree Lane at approximately 2:34 p.m. on Oct. 5 to a report of a shooting. Officers found three shooting victims, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

One of those victims, identified as Dominique Whitehead, died at the scene. The other two victims were taken to an area hospital.

Police arrested 23-year-old Avery Aaron Adams as a suspect in the shooting early Sunday morning.

A second suspect, 19-year-old J’Von Sh’Mar Rhodes was arrested Monday.

Wiliams-Dupree was being held in the L.C. Knight Detention Center.

