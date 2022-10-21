60-year-old dies in North Charleston shooting, coroner says

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston man who died late Thursday night in a shooting.

Solomon Walker, 60, died at the scene of the shooting and was pronounced dead at approximately 11:29 p.m., Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

North Charleston Police Department responded to Bailey Drive for a report of a possible shooting just after 11:15 p.m. Officers found an unresponsive man, later identified as Walker, with a gunshot wound.

Police say officers detained a 37-year-old woman whose name they have not released. Police say no charges have been filed in the shooting.

North Charleston detectives and the Charleston County Coroner are investigating.

