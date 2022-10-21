SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

AP source: Pistons’ Rob Murphy on leave due to investigation

FILE - Rob Murphy, at the time Eastern Michigan coach, gestures during the second half of the...
FILE - Rob Murphy, at the time Eastern Michigan coach, gestures during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Buffalo on Jan. 4, 2019, in Ypsilanti, Mich. Murphy, assistant general manager of the Detroit Pistons, was put on leave due to an investigation, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday night, Oct. 20, 2022, on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.(AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:03 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A person familiar with the situation said Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy was put on leave due to an investigation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday night on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

ESPN reported that Murphy is facing an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee.

Murphy was promoted to assistant general manager in June after serving as president and general manager of the G League’s Motor City Cruise.

The former Syracuse and Kent State assistant was Eastern Michigan’s basketball coach from 2011 to 2021.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday one new direct flight and three new BreezeThru...
Breeze Airways adds 4 destinations from Charleston International
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened...
North Charleston Police investigating fatal shooting
Wayne Dewitt, 71, was cited for driving under the influence second offense, according to an...
Former Lowcountry sheriff cited for DUI arrest
The marijuana recovered by police tested positive for amphetamines and fentanyl.
Police warn of laced marijuana after drug overdoses

Latest News

FILE - A fisherman navigates past an inoperative oil drill on Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela,...
Cash is king for sanctioned Russian, Venezuelan oligarchs
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened...
North Charleston Police investigating fatal shooting
The marijuana recovered by police tested positive for amphetamines and fentanyl.
Police warn of laced marijuana after drug overdoses
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the two vehicles collided while going south on Trask...
Deadly crash involving moped under investigation in Beaufort County