Charleston qualifies for over $18M in federal grant to help fund bridge construction

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston has qualified to use federal dollars to help build a pedestrian bridge that would provide a safer crossing over the Ashley River.

Director of Parks and Capital Projects Jason Kronsberg said this was the third time the city had applied for the grant. The bridge would be just under a half mile long and connect from the peninsula to West Ashley.

Kronsberg said the funding milestone they reached will commit $18.1 million in federal money to build the 20-foot-wide bridge alongside the two existing bridges.

He also said there have been multiple fatal crashes involving bicyclists and pedestrians on the current bridges, which have narrow sidewalks next to passing cars.

In total, the city said they estimate the new bridge to cost around $40 million. They will not know the exact amount until they receive bids back from construction companies.

Officials said the project is funded through a combination of state and local contributions in addition to federal grant money.

Kronsberg said they are hoping to present a construction contract to the council as soon as March

“Once we get a contract to city council, we will still be at about 90% drawings,” Kronsberg said, “but since we’re doing a design-build construction project, a lot of that design will happen once we start building the project.”

If that contract is signed, Kronsberg said construction would start in either April or May and hopes to finish it by the end of 2026.

