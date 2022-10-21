Dashcam video shows high-speed pursuit that led to deadly crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina Highway Patrol pursuit that led to a deadly crash involved high speeds and cars weaving in and out of traffic on a two-lane road, dashcam video shows.

Damaris Sentell Williams was driving a reported stolen vehicle in Berkeley County on Sept. 12, when Trooper Andre Colon began to pursue him, investigators say.

It first began at Seven Oaks and Dangerfield Drive in Whitesville, just before 4 p.m. and lasted more than five minutes.

Colon followed Williams to Black Tom Road.

The video at one point shows Williams weaving in and out of traffic, with Colon following closely behind.

They narrowly pass a school bus as well as several cars.

Turning onto Black Tom Road Extension, the trooper notes that traffic is “light” and continues following Williams at increasing speeds.

“Speeds are 130 miles per hour. We’re passing Queenie Road,” Trooper Colon states in the dashcam video.

The chase ends just over six miles away on Cooper Store Road after Williams attempted to drive around a white pickup truck and lost control.

“10-50 he crashed his car. It’s bad,” Colon said.

Williams had hit a tree on the side of the road.

Debris can be seen littering the area, though it is hard to see the wreck on video.

“Show me your hands! Show me your hands!” Colon said with his gun drawn, assessing the situation following the crash.

A report from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, which assisted the Highway Patrol, notes the car was in two pieces.

Williams’ body was found 28 feet away in a ditch.

“No seatbelt. I went to go pull his arm but felt nothing but flesh,” Colon stated to someone on scene.

Colon can also be heard describing the chase.

“My driving was on point. My driving was on point,” Colon said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s office determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma. The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

