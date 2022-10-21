SC Lottery
Deadly crash involving moped under investigation in Beaufort County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the two vehicles collided while going south on Trask...
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has died following a crash between a moped and an SUV in Beaufort.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the two vehicles collided while going south on Trask Parkway around 6 a.m. Thursday.

The driver of the moped was taken to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital where they later died, officials say. The SUV driver wasn’t hurt.

Troopers say the crash is still under investigation.

