SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies arrest man in Hemingway toddler’s death

Tyrone Williams, 42, is charged with homicide by child abuse, deputies say.
Tyrone Williams, 42, is charged with homicide by child abuse, deputies say.(Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County deputies say a Hemingway man has been charged in the death of a 2-year-old.

Tyrone Williams, 42, is charged with homicide by child abuse, according to Investigator Jalisa Brown. Hemingway Police arrested Williams on Wednesday and took him to the Williamsburg County Detention Center, Brown said.

Deputies responded to a home on Circle Drive in the Hemingway area on Sept. 7 to assist Williamsburg County EMS on a call about an unresponsive 2-year-old. EMS took the toddler to an area hospital but the toddler was later pronounced dead.

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office ordered an autopsy and deputies, along with agents from the State Law Enforcement Division Child Fatality Unit assisted in the investigation.

Brown said the investigation revealed that the toddler wias in Williams’ care at the time of the incident and the autopsy revealed the toddler died as a result of a narcotic.

Williams has pending charges with the Hemingway Police Department, Brown said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened...
North Charleston Police investigating fatal shooting
Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday one new direct flight and three new BreezeThru...
Breeze Airways adds 4 destinations from Charleston International
Investigators identified 20-year-old Auquan Grier as a suspect in the shooting that killed one...
Taco Bell homicide suspect in custody, police say
The marijuana recovered by police tested positive for amphetamines and fentanyl.
Police warn of laced marijuana after drug overdoses

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Pentagon to protect abortion rights
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Emergency management officials urge South Carolinians to be prepared for earthquakes
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Real estate developer breaks ground on $300 million Patriots Point project
Friday morning, runners begin their over 130-mile journey to honor fallen South Carolina...
Runners begin 130-mile run honoring over 400 Fallen South Carolina military heroes