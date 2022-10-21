Deputies arrest man in Hemingway toddler’s death

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County deputies say a Hemingway man has been charged in the death of a 2-year-old.

Tyrone Williams, 42, is charged with homicide by child abuse, according to Investigator Jalisa Brown. Hemingway Police arrested Williams on Wednesday and took him to the Williamsburg County Detention Center, Brown said.

Deputies responded to a home on Circle Drive in the Hemingway area on Sept. 7 to assist Williamsburg County EMS on a call about an unresponsive 2-year-old. EMS took the toddler to an area hospital but the toddler was later pronounced dead.

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office ordered an autopsy and deputies, along with agents from the State Law Enforcement Division Child Fatality Unit assisted in the investigation.

Brown said the investigation revealed that the toddler wias in Williams’ care at the time of the incident and the autopsy revealed the toddler died as a result of a narcotic.

Williams has pending charges with the Hemingway Police Department, Brown said.

