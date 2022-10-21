SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies: Girl gives more than $10K in stolen money to classmates

FILE – The middle school student is accused of stealing the money from her grandmother.
FILE – The middle school student is accused of stealing the money from her grandmother.(Piqsels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school when she handed out more than $10,000 that she is accused of stealing from her grandmother.

Marion County deputies say they responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that a student was giving classmates hundreds of dollars each.

Deputies say school officials searched the girl’s backpack and found about $2,500.

Investigators later determined that the girl had broken into her grandmother’s home safe and stolen about $13,500.

Officials didn’t say why the girl allegedly took the money or why she gave it away to her classmates.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened...
60-year-old dies in North Charleston shooting, coroner says
A judge denied bond for Grier Friday morning on charges related to a deadly September shooting...
Taco Bell homicide suspect in custody, police say
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday one new direct flight and three new BreezeThru...
Breeze Airways adds 4 destinations from Charleston International
The marijuana recovered by police tested positive for amphetamines and fentanyl.
Police warn of laced marijuana after drug overdoses

Latest News

Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
Director of Parks and Capital Projects Jason Kronsberg said the funding milestone they reached...
Charleston qualifies for over $18M in federal grant to help fund bridge construction
The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday...
Police: 2 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington
Deputies say one person was killed in a shooting in Dorchester County Thursday night.
Deputies investigate deadly Dorchester Co. shooting