Deputies investigate deadly Dorchester Co. shooting

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say one person was killed in a shooting in Dorchester County Thursday night.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to 107A Roberta Drive in Summerville around 11:55 p.m. Thursday.

Lt. Rick Carson says deputies located two people performing CPR on a man. Dorchester County EMS arrived and determined the man had died.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

