Deputies investigate deadly Dorchester Co. shooting

Deputies say one person was killed in a shooting in Dorchester County Thursday night.
Deputies say one person was killed in a shooting in Dorchester County Thursday night.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say one person was killed in a shooting in Dorchester County Thursday night.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to 107A Roberta Drive in Summerville around 11:55 p.m. Thursday.

Lt. Rick Carson says deputies located two people performing CPR on a man. Dorchester County EMS arrived and determined the man had died.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

