Georgetown Co. pastor accused of criminal sexual conduct with minors

Thomas James Brackett, 59. is facing charges that include criminal sexual conduct with minors.
Thomas James Brackett, 59. is facing charges that include criminal sexual conduct with minors.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say an Andrews pastor is in custody after being accused of criminal sexual conduct with minors.

Thomas James Brackett, 59, the pastor of Holy Trinity Pentecostal Church, had 11 warrants for his arrest issued from Baltimore County in Maryland.

The sheriff’s office says the warrants are connected to offenses that Brackett allegedly committed as a teacher and youth pastor at Tabernacle Christian Church in Baltimore County.

Brackett is facing charges that include criminal sexual conduct with minors.

He will remain at Georgetown County Detention Center until he can be transported to Maryland.

