Lowcountry High School Football Scores Week 9
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 9 kicks off with one game on Thursday and the rest of the schedule on Friday. Check back here for scores, highlights and more!
10/20
Beaufort 48, North Charleston 8 - The Cougars fall to 3-7 (0-4)
10/21
Philip Simmons (5-3) at Hanahan (6-1)
Ft. Dorchester (5-3) at West Ashley (7-2)
Ashley Ridge (6-2) at Summerville (7-1)
Wando (2-6) at Goose Creek (2-6)
Stratford (2-5) at Berkeley (1-7)
Stall (0-7) at Cane Bay (5-2)
Colleton County (1-7) at Beckham (6-2)
James Island (7-1) at Hilton Head
Bishop England (1-7) at Oceanside Collegiate (6-1)
Lake Marion at Academic Magnet (5-2)
Woodland (8-0) at Barnwell
Cross (6-2) at Baptist Hill (5-1)
St. John’s (1-6) at Military Magnet (2-7)
Cardinal Newman at Porter-Gaud (3-4)
Florence Christian at First Baptist (3-4)
Pinewood Prep (3-5) at Thomas Heyward
Pee Dee Academy at Northwood Academy (0-8)
St. John’s Christian (4-3) at Dorchester Academy (5-3)
Colleton Prep (7-0) at Beaufort Academy
Northside Christian at Palmetto Christian (0-7)
