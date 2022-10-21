SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry High School Football Scores Week 9

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 9 kicks off with one game on Thursday and the rest of the schedule on Friday. Check back here for scores, highlights and more!

10/20

Beaufort 48, North Charleston 8 - The Cougars fall to 3-7 (0-4)

10/21

Philip Simmons (5-3) at Hanahan (6-1)

Ft. Dorchester (5-3) at West Ashley (7-2)

Ashley Ridge (6-2) at Summerville (7-1)

Wando (2-6) at Goose Creek (2-6)

Stratford (2-5) at Berkeley (1-7)

Stall (0-7) at Cane Bay (5-2)

Colleton County (1-7) at Beckham (6-2)

James Island (7-1) at Hilton Head

Bishop England (1-7) at Oceanside Collegiate (6-1)

Lake Marion at Academic Magnet (5-2)

Woodland (8-0) at Barnwell

Cross (6-2) at Baptist Hill (5-1)

St. John’s (1-6) at Military Magnet (2-7)

Cardinal Newman at Porter-Gaud (3-4)

Florence Christian at First Baptist (3-4)

Pinewood Prep (3-5) at Thomas Heyward

Pee Dee Academy at Northwood Academy (0-8)

St. John’s Christian (4-3) at Dorchester Academy (5-3)

Colleton Prep (7-0) at Beaufort Academy

Northside Christian at Palmetto Christian (0-7)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday one new direct flight and three new BreezeThru...
Breeze Airways adds 4 destinations from Charleston International
Chick-fil-A Announces New Summerville Restaurant
New Chick-Fil-A to open in Summerville
Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man...
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
Raymond Moody is read his sentence after pleading guilty to the 2009 murder, kidnapping and...
Man pleads guilty to 2009 murder, kidnapping and rape of Brittanee Drexel
The Charleston Police Department Underwater Response Team began a search in a pond near...
Coroner confirms body found was missing James Island man

Latest News

Rory Mcllroy of Northern Ireland watches his drive off the 18th tee during the first round of...
McIlroy and Tom Kim put on a show at CJ Cup, both 1 off lead
Lamont Paris
New South Carolina coach Paris taps into Staley’s knowledge
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) smiles after a touchdown during an NFL...
AP source: Panthers would trade McCaffrey for right price
The West Ashley Wildcat community came together Wednesday to honor the life of their athletic...
Community remembers West Ashley High athletic director