Lowcountry High School Football Scores Week 9

Week 9 kicks off with one game on Thursday and the rest of the schedule on Friday.

10/20

Beaufort 48, North Charleston 8 - The Cougars fall to 3-7 (0-4)

10/21

Philip Simmons (5-3) at Hanahan (6-1)

Ft. Dorchester (5-3) at West Ashley (7-2)

Ashley Ridge (6-2) at Summerville (7-1)

Wando (2-6) at Goose Creek (2-6)

Stratford (2-5) at Berkeley (1-7)

Stall (0-7) at Cane Bay (5-2)

Colleton County (1-7) at Beckham (6-2)

James Island (7-1) at Hilton Head

Bishop England (1-7) at Oceanside Collegiate (6-1)

Lake Marion at Academic Magnet (5-2)

Woodland (8-0) at Barnwell

Cross (6-2) at Baptist Hill (5-1)

St. John’s (1-6) at Military Magnet (2-7)

Cardinal Newman at Porter-Gaud (3-4)

Florence Christian at First Baptist (3-4)

Pinewood Prep (3-5) at Thomas Heyward

Pee Dee Academy at Northwood Academy (0-8)

St. John’s Christian (4-3) at Dorchester Academy (5-3)

Colleton Prep (7-0) at Beaufort Academy

Northside Christian at Palmetto Christian (0-7)

