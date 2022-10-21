Lowcountry high school volleyball playoff scores - Round 1

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

5-A

West Ashley 3, Stratford 2 - The Wildcats advance to round 2 and will travel to Carolina Forest on Tuesday.

Summerville 3, St. James 0 - The Green Wave will host Lexington in round 2 on Tuesday

Lexington 3, Cane Bay 2

Wando 3, Ft. Dorchester 0 - The Warriors will host Dutch Fork in round 2 on Tuesday

Ashley Ridge 3, Goose Creek 0 - The Swamp Foxes advance and will host Conway on Tuesday in round 2

Conway 3, Berkeley 0

4-A

Beckham - Bye - The Bengals will host Myrtle Beach in round 2 on Monday

James Island - Bye - The Trojans will host Westwood on Monday in round 2

3-A

Philip Simmons 3, Dreher 0 - The Iron Horses will host Darlington in round 2 on Monday

Hanahan 3, Brookland-Cayce 0 - The Hawks will travel to Camden on Monday for round 2

2-A

Bishop England 3, Marion 0 - The Bishops advance and will go to North Central on Tuesday

Woodland 3, Lake Marion 0 - Woodland will host a 2nd round match on Tuesday

Oceanside Collegiate 3, Kingstree 0 - The Landsharks will host a 2nd round match up on Tuesday

Academic Magnet 3, Wade Hampton 0 - The Raptors will host Chesterfield on Tuesday in round 2

1-A

Johnsonville 3, Charleston Math and Science 0

Carvers Bay 3, Palmetto Scholars 1

East Clarendon 3, Military Magnet 0

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.