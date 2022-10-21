Lowcountry high school volleyball playoff scores - Round 1
5-A
West Ashley 3, Stratford 2 - The Wildcats advance to round 2 and will travel to Carolina Forest on Tuesday.
Summerville 3, St. James 0 - The Green Wave will host Lexington in round 2 on Tuesday
Lexington 3, Cane Bay 2
Wando 3, Ft. Dorchester 0 - The Warriors will host Dutch Fork in round 2 on Tuesday
Ashley Ridge 3, Goose Creek 0 - The Swamp Foxes advance and will host Conway on Tuesday in round 2
Conway 3, Berkeley 0
4-A
Beckham - Bye - The Bengals will host Myrtle Beach in round 2 on Monday
James Island - Bye - The Trojans will host Westwood on Monday in round 2
3-A
Philip Simmons 3, Dreher 0 - The Iron Horses will host Darlington in round 2 on Monday
Hanahan 3, Brookland-Cayce 0 - The Hawks will travel to Camden on Monday for round 2
2-A
Bishop England 3, Marion 0 - The Bishops advance and will go to North Central on Tuesday
Woodland 3, Lake Marion 0 - Woodland will host a 2nd round match on Tuesday
Oceanside Collegiate 3, Kingstree 0 - The Landsharks will host a 2nd round match up on Tuesday
Academic Magnet 3, Wade Hampton 0 - The Raptors will host Chesterfield on Tuesday in round 2
1-A
Johnsonville 3, Charleston Math and Science 0
Carvers Bay 3, Palmetto Scholars 1
East Clarendon 3, Military Magnet 0
