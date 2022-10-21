Police: 7 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin

SC Lottery
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland.

Police Chief Torin Misko said a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex early Friday was underway.

He said 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded.

He did not have information on whether others were injured.

Hartland is 26 miles west of Milwaukee.

