Saint Helena Island man arrested; charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

James R. Bishop, from Saint Helena Island, is charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of...
James R. Bishop, from Saint Helena Island, is charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor first degree and six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.(Beaufort County Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 72-year-old man has been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

James R. Bishop, from Saint Helena Island, is charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor first degree and six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they were tipped off about illegal activities conducted by Bishop earlier this month. After an investigation, officials found evidence that led to Bishop’s arrest.

The sheriff’s office arrested Bishop in his home on Friday. Bishop is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Officials say this is an active investigation.

