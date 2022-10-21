SC attorney general joins other attorneys general opposing CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 11 other attorneys general calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) not to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of child immunizations.

The state chief legal officers slammed the ACIP for two votes taken at the October 2022 meetings this week, which occurred prior to the close of the public comment period.

Joining Attorneys General Wilson and Jeff Landry of Louisiana in this letter to the CDC are the attorneys general from the following states:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

Florida

Indiana

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Oklahoma

Texas

“It’s important for South Carolinians to remember that this is a CDC recommendation. The CDC does not have the power to require this vaccine nor should it,” said Attorney General Wilson said in a release. “This is a state decision, and I will oppose any effort to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of shots that children must get to go to school.”

In a public letter submitted to the CDC’s director Rochelle Wolensky they called on the ACIP not to include the vaccine in the Vaccines for Children Program (VFC), which is a program created by Congress in the wake of a measles outbreak to ensure that kids from low-income families have access to free vaccines.

“The COVID-19 vaccine does not provide the same protection against life-threatening illnesses. Instead, it could put more kids at risk instead of protecting them, which is the purpose of the VCF,” wrote the attorneys general in the letter. “The CDC should not be treating kids in low-income households as lab experiments. Nor should pharmaceutical companies be allowed to use low-income families as cash cows.”

The letter also states, “Vaccines currently on the schedule provide protection against deadly viruses such as polio, measles, mumps, and rotavirus. Such viruses have killed millions of children over the years, and when children are not vaccinated against these viruses, they are at risk of serious illness or death. COVID-19, however, is different. COVID-19 does not pose the same danger to kids as polio or measles, nor does the vaccine provide the same protection.”

