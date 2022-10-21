SLED: 4 inmates charged in detention center attack

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged four Al Cannon Detention Center inmates after an attack in September.

Daniel Shakim Mobley, 23, of North Charleston, Kamal G. Geathers, 20, of Charleston, Donald Lee White, Jr., 22, of North Charleston and Jaquez Quincy Lawrence, 22, of Summerville have been charged with assault and battery by mob- 2nd degree.

The inmates are currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the detention center after an inmate was attacked.

As a result of the investigation, Deputy Shannon Burden was fired on Sept. 15 by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Burden, 38, of Holly Hill, is facing a charge of misconduct in office.

The sheriff’s office says an inmate reported to staff on Tuesday that he had been assaulted by other inmates the previous day.

Burden remotely unlocked cell doors and allowed four inmates to enter his cell and assault him, according to the arrest warrant. The victim was then punched and kicked by the other inmates; when he tried to leave, he was forced back inside, the warrant states.

Investigators with SLED said Burden admitted to intentionally unlocking the cell doors and standing by as the inmates entered the cell. They also say she closed the victim’s cell so that he could not leave and escape the assault.

Burden told agents the victim had upset her earlier in the shift and she wanted the inmates to get him to behave.

She was booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center and posted bond for $10,000.

The case will be prosecuted by the 9th Judicial Circuit Court.

