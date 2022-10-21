SC Lottery
Taco Bell homicide suspect in custody, police say

By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department says a suspect has been taken into custody following a deadly September shooting.

Investigators identified 20-year-old Auquan Grier as a suspect in the shooting that killed one and injured another at the Goose Creek Taco Bell on Sept. 22.

Grier was taken into custody in Florence on Thursday. He is being held at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Authorities haven’t revealed what charges he may face.

