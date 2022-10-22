2 Lowcountry men arrested on child sex crime charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The state attorney general’s office said two Lowcountry men are facing charges in unrelated child sex crime cases.

Daniel John Fallon, 41, of Beaufort, is charged with three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, and Brandon Kendall Brooks, 33, of Charleston, is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Investigators received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Brooks. They then discovered Brooks distributed and possessed files of child pornography, according to the state attorney general’s office.

In the other case, officials said Fallon solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex.

Fallon works for the Beaufort County School District; and is currently on administrative leave, the district said. His role as the director of accountability/data services does not require him to interact with children, according to the district. He has worked for the district for 19 years.

The Beaufort Police Department arrested Fallon on Wednesday, and Brooks was arrested by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Brooks was booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center. A booking photo for Fallon was not made immediately available.

Both cases will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

