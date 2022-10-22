Abbott plans new $500 million infant formula factory
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – The company taking some of the blame for the baby formula shortage is trying to make amends.
Abbott Nutrition said it is planning to invest a half billion dollars in a new factory to manufacture specialty infant formulas.
The shutdown of Abbott’s infant nutrition plant in Sturgis, Michigan, and a recall of some of its products led to an ongoing formula shortage.
A census bureau survey reports nearly one-third of households with an infant younger than one are still having trouble finding formula.
Abbott said it is in the final stages of finding a site for its new factory.
