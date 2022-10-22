SC Lottery
Authorities investigating reports of gunshots in North Charleston

There was a large police presence at an apartment complex in North Charleston Friday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - There was a large police presence at an apartment complex in North Charleston Friday night.

Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office were on scene of a reported shooting at the Archdale Forest Apartments.

Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office are on scene of a reported shooting at the...
Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office are on scene of a reported shooting at the Archdale Forest Apartments.(Live 5)

Neighbors say they heard several shots fired earlier in the night.

Deputies haven’t said what happened, but they are working to finalize the details.

Live 5 News received surveillance footage from a resident at the complex.

Investigators put up crime scene tape to close off one section of the parking lot. There were several evidence markers placed on the ground in the taped off area.

Deputies said they are working to release more information about what happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details become available.

