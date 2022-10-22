Beautiful weekend with sunshine and warm temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Stunning weather continues to be with us as high pressure controls our weather this weekend. A coastal low will develop later into the weekend but should stay far enough off to our east to keep the clouds and rain chances out to sea. Highs over the weekend will reach into the mid to upper 70s. We stay dry early next week with warmer temperatures, highs will be near 80 degrees Monday and Tuesday. We soar into the low 80s ahead of a cold front. The front will approach our area on Wednesday, an isolated shower is possible but most spots should stay dry. We stay in the low 80s through the end of the week with plenty of sunshine.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 74, Low 52.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 76, Low 57.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 77, Low 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 79, Low 61.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 82, Low 62.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 80, Low 62.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.