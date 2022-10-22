SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies...
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies during a Senate hearing to examine stopping the spread of monkeypox in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.(Cliff Owen | AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive for COVID-19.

The agency said in a statement that Dr. Rochelle Walensky tested positive Friday night and has mild symptoms. She is up to date on her vaccinations.

The CDC said she will isolate at home and close contacts have been informed of her positive test.

Walensky took over the agency in January 2021 after being appointed by President Joe Biden.

She is the latest U.S. health official to test positive this year. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response, and U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra both tested positive in June.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED agents also charged Daniel Shakim Mobley, 23, of North Charleston, SC, Kamal G. Geathers,...
SLED: 4 inmates charged in detention center attack
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened...
60-year-old dies in North Charleston shooting, coroner says
A judge denied bond for Grier Friday morning on charges related to a deadly September shooting...
Taco Bell homicide suspect in custody, police say
North Charleston Police responded to a triple shooting at the corner of Hunters Ridge Lane and...
3rd person arrested in deadly North Charleston shooting
Deputies responded Friday night to an apartment complex where gunshots were reported.
Deputies investigate reported shots fired at Dorchester Co. apartments

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Remembering Brittanee Drexel: ‘One day we will be with her again’
During a pre-game performance, a skydiver was injured and died from his injuries, according to...
Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game
FILE - American mezzo-soprano Joanna Simon leaves St. Bartholomew's Church in New York,...
Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85
The state’s Early Voting period begins on Monday morning at county voting centers.
Early voting begins Monday ahead of November election