Charleston community host fundraiser to support youth programs

The goal of the event was to bring the community together and better it for the future.
The goal of the event was to bring the community together and better it for the future.
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Rosemont Neighborhood Council hosted its first-ever Prayer Breakfast Fundraiser Saturday morning.

The goal of the event was to bring the community together and better it for the future. 

Organizers say the money will go towards a reading tutorial program after school twice a week, midnight basketball games on weekends and a community fund for those in need in Rosemont. The Rosemont community is in the neck of the Charleston Peninsula.

They say the Prayer Breakfast is the first of those many events neighbors have planned at the Freddy Whaley Sr. Community Center.

Nancy Carolyn Button has lived in the neighborhood for years and says there are so many kids in the area she considers her grandkids. She felt compelled to organize the event to raise money to invest in Rosemont.

“So we got a lot of stuff we’re getting ready to do,” Button says. “Rosemont is back alive, we’re alive again. I’m so happy and God gave me all the inspiration to do this, so I’m grateful.”

Tony Lewis, a Charleston County School Board member and community leader, was raised in Rosemont. He attended the event along with groups including Mothers Against Crime Women’s Support Group, Motivate to Educate and State Rep. Wendell Gillard.

“It takes all of us to work together to resolve the situations going on out here today, and I’m just grateful it’s going to benefit the kids in the community,” Lewis says.

The groups, coaches and representatives spoke at the event while people enjoyed each other’s company and prayed together.

