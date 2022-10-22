SC Lottery
Chicken house destroyed in Lexington County fire, officials say

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Fire Service responded to two structure fires on Friday night, Oct. 21, around 9:30 p.m.

One of those fires happened in the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road. By the time crews arrived, the entire structure was already burning heavily.

Lexington County firefighters with the help of Batesburg-Leesville Fire managed to get the fire under control and no injuries were reported but the building was a total loss.

The chicken house on the property was fully involved upon the firefighters arrival.

