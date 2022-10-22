Chicken house destroyed in Lexington County fire, officials say

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Fire Service responded to two structure fires on Friday night, Oct. 21, around 9:30 p.m.

One of those fires happened in the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road. By the time crews arrived, the entire structure was already burning heavily.

Lexington County firefighters with the help of Batesburg-Leesville Fire managed to get the fire under control and no injuries were reported but the building was a total loss.

The chicken house on the property was fully involved upon the firefighters arrival.

