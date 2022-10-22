SC Lottery
Coroner identifies victim of Goose Creek Taco Bell shooting

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Goose Creek teen who was...
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Goose Creek teen who was killed in a shooting at a fast food restaurant in September.

Sir James Robinson, 17, died at a local hospital after he was shot at a Goose Creek Taco Bell on Sept. 22.

Investigators identified and arrested Auquan Grier as a suspect in the shooting on Thursday. Jail records show Grier was charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and manufacturing and possession of schedule IV drugs with intent to distribute.

A judge denied Grier’s bond on Friday.

Family and friends of Robinson said a weight was lifted off their shoulders when Grier was arrested.

“I almost couldn’t contain myself it was a moment of joy and relief because it was weighing on me heavy,” Sir’s father James Robinson said.

