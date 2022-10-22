SC Lottery
Deputies investigate reported shots fired at Dorchester Co. apartments

Neighbors at the Archdale Forest Apartments reported several shots fired at around 9 p.m.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies responded Friday night to an apartment complex investigating reported gunshots.

Neighbors at the Archdale Forest Apartments reported several shots fired at around 9 p.m., but deputies have not released details on whether anyone was injured.

Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office are on scene of a reported shooting at the...
Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office are on scene of a reported shooting at the Archdale Forest Apartments.(Live 5)

Investigators put up crime scene tape to close off one section of the parking lot. There were several evidence markers placed on the ground in the taped off area.

Deputies said they were working to release more information about what happened.

