Family of kidnapped child searches for answers after tip leads to Daniel Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a child who was abducted over 50 years ago visited Charleston this weekend as they hold out hope after a reported spotting.

Melissa Highsmith went missing on Aug. 23, 1971, in Fort Worth, Texas, when she was 21 months old. A tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Sept. 9 claimed she was spotted on Daniel Island.

Melissa’s brother, Jeff Highsmith, said about two weeks after the family found out about the tip, they decided to come to Charleston. Both Melissa’s brother and father passed out flyers on Saturday throughout various locations on Daniel Island.

“We’re going to have to go, whether it’s door to door, business to business and try to find our sister,” Highsmith said. “I feel like it’s a 50/50 shot, my sister is either in Charleston, or she’s not. I’ll take the optimist’s point of view. So if my sister is here, we’re going to do everything we can and fight like hell to try to find her.”

Over the years, Melissa’s father, who is also named Jeff Highsmith, said there has been a lot of hurt through the years and a lot of letdowns. In response to the Charleston tip, he asks anyone with information to let the family know.

“I believe that [some] person knows more than they said,” he said. “They might have intimate knowledge of the original kidnapping, know about who took her or maybe know exactly where she’s at. If you’re out there and you’re listening, please just send an anonymous note to let us know where she’s at.”

Melissa was abducted by someone claiming to be a babysitter when she and her 22-year-old mother had recently moved to the area. After searching for a babysitter, her mother hired a woman who picked the child up from the mother’s roommate at their apartment while the mother was at work.

The mother told investigators that her roommate said the woman seemed nice and was dressed to impress, wearing white gloves. But when the babysitter did not return the child, the child’s mother called law enforcement.

After starting the ‘Finding Melissa Highsmith’ Facebook page in 2018 and searching for years, her brother sent a direct message to a person named Melissa Highsmith on Saturday. He has not heard back yet but hopes that he made contact with his long-lost sister.

“We just want to say that you have family that loves you and that we’ve never stopped looking,” her brother said. “We just want to be part of your life and just want to see your children, your grandchildren.”

A vigil will take place at Daniel Island Waterfront Park to bring more awareness to the community on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Anyone who sees her or thinks they may know where she is should call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-THE-LOST. A $20,000 reward is offered to anyone with important information.

