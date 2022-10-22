SC Lottery
Late-night Beaufort County house fire deemed suspicious

Crews responded just after 11:30 p.m. Friday to a house fire on Pinewood Circle which fire investigators are calling suspicious.(Burton Fire District)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a home in Burton late Friday night.

Crews responded just after 11:30 p.m. to a house fire on Pinewood Circle where they found a single-story home with heavy fire coming from the back of the house. Firefighters searched the home but found no one inside.

Crews responded just after 11:30 p.m. Friday to a house fire on Pinewood Circle which fire investigators are calling suspicious.(Burton Fire District)

No injuries were reported.

“While the fire remains under investigation, Burton Fire District fire investigators have determined the fire to be suspicious,” Capt. Daniel Byrne said.

This is the second house fire this week for Burton firefighters. Firefighters responded to a reported fire in a Seabrook home Thursday after residents attempted to drag burning items from their oven through the residence. Beaufort County Sherriff’s deputies extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher prior to the arrival of firefighters. Damages were limited but fire officials state this fire could have been much worse as firefighters found and extinguished several burning embers within scattered debris in the home.

The Burton Fire District, the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Fire Department and Beaufort County EMS responded to Friday night’s fire.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office at 843-524-2777.

