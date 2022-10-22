Police investigating armed robbery at Johns Island business

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating after an armed robbery happened at a Johns Island business Friday night.

Charleston Police were called to La Tienda in a shopping center at the intersection of Bohicket Road and Maybank Highway.

Officers say several individuals entered the business and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say it was reported that at least one individual was armed with a handgun.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 or CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111.

