Remembering Brittanee Drexel: ‘One day we will be with her again’

Dozens of people gathered to celebrate Brittanee Drexel's life by praying and remembering the...
Dozens of people gathered to celebrate Brittanee Drexel's life by praying and remembering the positive memories of Brittanee, and not just the tragic ending.
By Anna Harris
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - Family and friends gathered to celebrate and remember the life of Brittanee Drexel Friday.

The story of the missing 17-year-old has made headlines for the last 13 years after she went missing on a Myrtle Beach spring break trip in 2009. Earlier this week, her killer, Raymond Moody, was sentenced to life in prison.

TIMELINE: A look back on the major developments in the Brittanee Drexel case

Dozens of people gathered at JourneyChurch of Myrtle Beach to celebrate Brittanee Drexel’s life by praying and remembering the positive memories, and not just the tragic ending.

One of the songs played over a slideshow of pictures of Brittanee says, “longing for the day I see your face again.” These words encapsule how the family feels today.

“Grief, I would say, is not the right word,” Camdyn Drexel, Brittanee’s brother, said. “But celebrating is correct.”

Brittanee’s mom, Dawn Pluckan, expressed her gratitude to the FBI and law enforcement for not giving up on her daughter. The chief of police of Myrtle Beach Police Department presented a memorial plaque to the family.

“We will be forever grateful for the whole community here in South Carolina for everything that they did for us,” Pluckan said.

The pastor that spoke at the ceremony talked about how Brittanee is now with God, and he says, “This is not God’s purpose. Parents should not have to bury their children.” He also says Brittanee does not have to go through all the life struggles of today because she is now safe with God’s family.

“I wear each day her cross and I try to live for her and achieve the ones that she couldn’t do,” Drexel said. “So, I’m trying to live for her and through her spirits.”

Pluckan says her father just passed away in September and that he and Brittanee were very close. Drexel says he knows they are up in heaven celebrating together.

They were both asked what they would say to Brittanee if she was here today.

“Brittanee, we finally found you so we can lay you to rest,” Pluckan said. “And we have gotten justice for you, and we will do everything possible to hold everyone accountable for what happened to you.”

Drexel agrees.

READ MORE: Man pleads guilty to the kidnapping, rape, murder of Brittanee Drexel

“I’m going to try to live for you, Britt, and do the things that I can,” Drexel said. “I’ll just have you by my side and guarding me in the life choices I go through until I see her again.”

“One day we will be with her again,” Pluckan said.

Pluckan says she is starting a foundation in Brittanee’s honor called the Missing Link Foundation that will help families with resources for missing persons cases. She also mentioned that this journey is not over just yet because she wants everyone that was involved in Brittanee’s case to be held accountable.

