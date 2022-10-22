SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Tristen Nash, son of WWE legend Kevin Nash, dead at 26, reports say

Kevin Nash gives his acceptance speech at the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, on March 28, 2015, in...
Kevin Nash gives his acceptance speech at the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, on March 28, 2015, in San Jose, Calif.(Don Feria/AP Images for WWE)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hall of Fame wrestler Kevin Nash has lost his son.

According to People, Kevin Nash’s son, Tristen Nash, died at the age of 26.

The celebrity magazine cited professional wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp for reporting the death earlier this week.

Sapp shared a statement on his Twitter account: “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to, unfortunately, report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26.”

The statement continued: “Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast, and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”

TMZ reports its sports department spoke with wrestling icon Shawn Michaels after Tristen Nash’s death. Michaels shared that the guys are doing everything they can to support their friend.

No further immediate information has been made available regarding Tristen Nash’s death or his cause of death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened...
60-year-old dies in North Charleston shooting, coroner says
A judge denied bond for Grier Friday morning on charges related to a deadly September shooting...
Taco Bell homicide suspect in custody, police say
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday one new direct flight and three new BreezeThru...
Breeze Airways adds 4 destinations from Charleston International
The marijuana recovered by police tested positive for amphetamines and fentanyl.
Police warn of laced marijuana after drug overdoses

Latest News

There is a large police presence at a Dorchester County apartment complex.
Authorities investigating reports of gunshots in North Charleston
The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday...
3 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington
Dozens of people gathered to celebrate Brittanee Drexel's life by praying and remembering the...
Remembering Brittanee Drexel: ‘One day we will be with her again’
Police have confirmed an armed robbery took place at a Johns Island business Friday night.
Police investigating armed robbery at Johns Island business
Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the...
Car reported stolen in 1992 found buried at California mansion