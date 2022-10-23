Beautiful day with sunshine and pleasant temperatures!

SC Lottery
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Stunning weather continues to be with us as high pressure controls our weather for the second half of the weekend. A coastal low has developed near the area but it will stay far enough off to our east to keep the rain chances out to sea. Highs this afternoon will reach into the mid to upper 70s. We stay dry early next week with warmer temperatures; highs will be near 80 degrees Monday and Tuesday. We soar into the low 80s ahead of a cold front Wednesday. The front will approach our area on Wednesday. An isolated shower is possible, but most spots should stay dry. We stay in the low 80s through the end of the week with plenty of sunshine.

TROPICS: A trough of low pressure east of Bermuda has a low chance of development during the next few days (20%). The disturbance could acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics early this week while it moves west-northwestward across the subtropical Atlantic. Further deveopment is not expected as it moves into the cooler waters of the northwestern Atlantic.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 78, Low 51.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 77, Low 57.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 79, Low 61.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82, Low 62.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 80, Low 62.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 78, Low 63.

