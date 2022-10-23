SC Lottery
Charleston Co. deputies seek clues in 12-year-old unsolved fatal shooting

Chad Montez Brown, 18, died after being shot on Oct. 23, 2010.
Chad Montez Brown, 18, died after being shot on Oct. 23, 2010.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are asking anyone with information on the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old to come forward as they mark a dozen years since his killing.

Chad Montez Brown died after being shot 12 years ago Sunday, the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page.

Deputies responded to the Pythian Castle Hall in the 1900 block of Belgrade Avenue where the shooting happened during a private party at approximately 1 a.m. on Oct. 23, 2010.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting at approximately 1 a.m. at Pythian Castle Hall on...
Deputies responded to a reported shooting at approximately 1 a.m. at Pythian Castle Hall on Oct. 23, 2010. Chad Montez Brown died from his injuries. (Live 5/File)

A second person who was shot in the incident later recovered, but Brown died at an area hospital.

Deputies questioned people who attended the private party but have not been able to identify a suspect in the killing.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

