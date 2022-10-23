FIRST ALERT: Crash near Boone Hall causing delays in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a Sunday night crash is slowing down traffic on Highway 17.

The crash happened near Boone Hall and is causing two southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Highway 17 to close.

Police say to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

There is a traffic collision causing delays near Boone Hall on Highway 17. Two lanes southbound are closed and one lane northbound is closed. Avoid the area if possible. ^tm — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) October 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.