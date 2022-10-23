SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash near Boone Hall causing delays in Mt. Pleasant

The crash happened near Boone Hall and is causing two southbound lanes and one northbound lane...
The crash happened near Boone Hall and is causing two southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Highway 17 to close.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a Sunday night crash is slowing down traffic on Highway 17.

The crash happened near Boone Hall and is causing two southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Highway 17 to close.

Police say to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

