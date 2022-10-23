SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Fisher leads Gardner-Webb past Charleston Southern 28-14

Charleston Southern fell at home on Saturday night to Gardner-Webb
Charleston Southern fell at home on Saturday night to Gardner-Webb(JIM_KILLIAN | CSU Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bailey Fisher passed for a career-high 408 yards with a go-ahead touchdown to guide Gardner-Webb to a 28-14 victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday night.

Fisher, who completed 26 of 41 passes for Gardner-Webb (3-5, 2-0 Big South Conference), connected with Cutrell Haywood for a 29-yard score to give the Bulldogs a 10-7 lead. They never trailed again.

Freshman Jay Billingsley kicked two field goals, Jayden Brown ran 44 yards for a touchdown and Fisher scored on a 5-yard run as the Bulldogs scored 28 straight points to lead by 21.

JD Moore’s 83-yard touchdown run staked Charleston Southern (1-6, 1-2) to a 7-0 first-quarter lead. Tony Bartalo’s 8-yard scoring toss to freshman Seth Anderson late in the final quarter ended the scoring.

T.J. Luther caught six passes for 159 yards, while Haywood had 10 receptions for a career-high 145 yards for Gardner-Webb.

Bartalo completed half of his 36 passes for 162 yards with two interceptions for the Buccaneers. Moore carried 11 times for 108 yards.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED agents also charged Daniel Shakim Mobley, 23, of North Charleston, SC, Kamal G. Geathers,...
SLED: 4 inmates charged in detention center attack
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened...
60-year-old dies in North Charleston shooting, coroner says
Deputies responded Friday night to an apartment complex where gunshots were reported.
Deputies investigate reported shots fired at Dorchester Co. apartments
Police have confirmed an armed robbery took place at a Johns Island business Friday night.
Police investigate armed robbery at Johns Island business
A judge denied bond for Grier Friday morning on charges related to a deadly September shooting...
Taco Bell homicide suspect in custody, police say

Latest News

South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) celebrates an interception with linebacker Brad...
South Carolina rides fast start to 30-24 win over Texas A&M
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts to his shot off the 17th tee during the third round...
McIlroy pulls ahead at Congaree with return to No. 1 in view
The Citadel improved to 2-5 on the season with a road win over Western Carolina on Saturday
Underwood, Conway lift The Citadel past Western Carolina 34-21
South Carolina State improved to 3-4 on the year with an upset win over NC Central on Saturday
South Carolina State beats North Carolina Central 26-24